Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Specialist Officers announced, check important dates

New Delhi: Central Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Officers in specialist category in various streams.

A total of 115 vacancies have been notified for categories such as Economist, Income Tax Officer, Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer, Risk Manager etc.

Interested candidates can apply for various online on the official website of the bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply online is December 17.

Central Bank Recruitment 2021 – Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online Registration (Tentative) - November 23, 2021

Closing Date for Online Registration (Tentative) - December 17, 2021

Downloading of Call Letters for Test (Tentative) - January 11, 2022

Date of On-line Examination (Tentative) - January 22, 2022

Selection of the candidates will be done through online written test and personal interview.

