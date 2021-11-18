हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bank Recruitment 2021

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Specialist Officers announced, check important dates

Interested candidates can apply for various online on the official website of the bank at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Specialist Officers announced, check important dates
Representational Image

New Delhi: Central Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Officers in specialist category in various streams.

A total of 115 vacancies have been notified for categories such as Economist, Income Tax Officer, Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer, Risk Manager etc.

Interested candidates can apply for various online on the official website of the bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply online is December 17.

Central Bank Recruitment 2021 – Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online Registration (Tentative) - November 23, 2021

Closing Date for Online Registration (Tentative) - December 17, 2021

Downloading of Call Letters for Test (Tentative) - January 11, 2022

Date of On-line Examination (Tentative) - January 22, 2022

Selection of the candidates will be done through online written test and personal interview.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bank Recruitment 2021Central Bank of IndiaRecruitment 2021Bank jobs
Next
Story

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced for Young Professionals at bhel.com, salary up to Rs 80,000, check details here

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Why Pakistan cop is selling his children for Rs 50000?