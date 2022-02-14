हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies released at centralbankofindia.co.in - Check details here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies released at centralbankofindia.co.in - Check details here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The Central Bank of India Recruitment has released several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to a notification released on https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in, the recruitment drive is being held to recruit Information Technology and Senior Managers.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Information Technology, Senior Manager: 19 (10 for Gen, 2 for SC, 1 for ST, 5 for OBC, 1 for EWS)

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Maximum 35 Years as on December 31, 2021.

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Grade and Scale of pay

MMG SCALE III , Rs 63,840-1,990(5)- 73,790-2,220(2)-78,230.

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Selection will be through an online written test and personal interview. 

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Closing Date for online registration (TENTATIVE): 02-03-2022
  • Downloading of Call Letters for Test (TENTATIVE): 17-03-2022
  • Tentative Date of Online Examination: 27-03-2022

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

The Bank has advised interested and eligible candidates to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be entertained.

Tags:
Central Bank of IndiaCentral Bank of India recruitmentCentral Bank of India recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
