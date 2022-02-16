हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at centralbankofindia.co.in, details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Information Technology and Senior Managers.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at centralbankofindia.co.in, details here
Representational Image

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The Central Bank of India Recruitment has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

As per a notification released on the official website (https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in), the 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Information Technology and Senior Managers.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • Information Technology, Senior Manager: 19 (10 for Gen, 2 for SC, 1 for ST, 5 for OBC, 1 for EWS)

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

A candidate needs to be below 35 years of age as on December 31, 2021.

CBOI Recruitment 2022: Grade and Scale of pay?

  • MMG SCALE III
  • Rs 63,840-1,990(5)- 73,790-2,220(2)-78,230.

CBOI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure?

Selection will be through an online written test and personal interview. 

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Important dates?

  • Closing Date for online registration (TENTATIVE): 02-03-2022
  • Downloading of Call Letters for Test (TENTATIVE): 17-03-2022
  • Tentative Date of Online Examination: 27-03-2022

Central Bank of India (CBOI) Recruitment 2022: Check notification

The Bank has advised interested candidates to carefully fill in the online application as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be entertained.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bank of IndiaCentral Bank of India recruitmentCentral Bank of India recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: SBI announces 48 vacancies at sbi.co.in, check age limit, last date and other details

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last in Mumbai hospital