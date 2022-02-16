Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at centralbankofindia.co.in, details here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The Central Bank of India Recruitment has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

As per a notification released on the official website (https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in), the 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Information Technology and Senior Managers.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Information Technology, Senior Manager: 19 (10 for Gen, 2 for SC, 1 for ST, 5 for OBC, 1 for EWS)

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

A candidate needs to be below 35 years of age as on December 31, 2021.

CBOI Recruitment 2022: Grade and Scale of pay?

MMG SCALE III

Rs 63,840-1,990(5)- 73,790-2,220(2)-78,230.

CBOI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure?

Selection will be through an online written test and personal interview.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Important dates?

Closing Date for online registration (TENTATIVE): 02-03-2022

Downloading of Call Letters for Test (TENTATIVE): 17-03-2022

Tentative Date of Online Examination: 27-03-2022

The Bank has advised interested candidates to carefully fill in the online application as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be entertained.

