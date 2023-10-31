trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682357
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

Central Bank Specialist Officer: 192 Vacancies Announced; Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

Check out the Important Events and their corresponding Dates for Central Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Central Bank of India has announced 192 Vacancies across various streams for Recruitment of Officers in specialist category. The registration for the recruitment of Central Bank Specialist Officer began on October 28  while the last date for application is November 19. 

Here are Important Events and their corresponding Dates for Central Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 28/10/2023
Closure of registration of application: 19/11/2023
Closure for editing application details: 19/11/2023
Last date for printing your application: 04/12/2023
Online Fee Payment: 28/10/2023 to 19/11/2023

You can go to this direct link and apply for the position as per your eligibility: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiosep23/

For Complete details on eligibility, number of posts, selection procedure and more, you can go to the Central Bank's advertising page link https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/sites/default/files/Notification%20_Recruitment-of-officers-in-specialist-category-in-various-streams-(2023-24).pdf

Central Bank has said that the Tentative Date of On-line Examination for the recruitment of Central Bank Specialist Officer is expected to be held around the 3rd/4th Week of December 2023

