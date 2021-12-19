Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on rrccr.com, details here

New Delhi: Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell is currently recruiting for various posts for Level 5/4, 3/2 under sports quota. The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to fill 21 posts in the organization.

Candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of RRC CR on rrccr.com. Candidates need to note that the registration process will begin on December 13 and will end on December 27, 2021.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Level 5/4: 3 Posts

Level 3/2: 18 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Level 5/4: Candidates should have minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.

Level 3/2: Candidates should have passed 12th OR its equivalent examination OR passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprentice.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Detailed Notification Here

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age (as on January 1, 2022).

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will comprise of trail and after trail of candidates, only to FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) shall be assessed for next stage of recruitment.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees with a provision of refunding Rs 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trail. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PwD/ Women category, the application fees is Rs 250.

