हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Walk-in interview for Trainer, Assistant announced, check details here

The last date for submission of application is November 17, 2021 (till 6 pm).

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Walk-in interview for Trainer, Assistant announced, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles’ Central Silk Board has announced openings for Trainer, Training Assistant posts for various trades.

A total of 60 vacancies have been notified for: Handloom Weaver, Jacquard Handloom Weaver, Hand Dyeing Operator, CAD Operator, Automatic Shuttle Loom Operator, Hand Block Printing, and Handloom Hand Dyer.

Central Silk Board Recruitment - Vacancy details:

Trainer – 30 vacancies

Training Assistant – 30 vacancies

Interested candidates can submit filled-in application with supporting documents through email: training.csb@nic.in or rond.csb@nic.in.

The last date for submission of application is November 17, 2021 (till 6 pm).

Place of work will be at training centres located in Varanasi, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra and other adjoining districts to Varanasi.

The interview will be conducted at Varanasi in the last week of November 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Central Silk BoardMinistry of Textiles
Next
Story

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 1871 vacancies for Medical Officer announced, check important dates here

Must Watch

PT8M53S

Salman Khan’s first co-star, Bhagyashree feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15