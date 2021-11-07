Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Walk-in interview for Trainer, Assistant announced, check details here

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles’ Central Silk Board has announced openings for Trainer, Training Assistant posts for various trades.

A total of 60 vacancies have been notified for: Handloom Weaver, Jacquard Handloom Weaver, Hand Dyeing Operator, CAD Operator, Automatic Shuttle Loom Operator, Hand Block Printing, and Handloom Hand Dyer.

Central Silk Board Recruitment - Vacancy details:

Trainer – 30 vacancies

Training Assistant – 30 vacancies

Interested candidates can submit filled-in application with supporting documents through email: training.csb@nic.in or rond.csb@nic.in.

The last date for submission of application is November 17, 2021 (till 6 pm).

Place of work will be at training centres located in Varanasi, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra and other adjoining districts to Varanasi.

The interview will be conducted at Varanasi in the last week of November 2021.

