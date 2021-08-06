CGPSC Engineering Recruitment 2021: Apply for AE posts at psc.cg.gov.in, check important details

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply on the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates must note that they can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021.

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Important details

*Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021

*Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021

*Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs

*Date of Exam: 26 November 2021

The candidates must note that there are 80 posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 3 posts for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical).

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Application Fee:

Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-