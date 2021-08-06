हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CGPSC AE recruitment 2021

CGPSC Engineering Recruitment 2021: Apply for AE posts at psc.cg.gov.in, check important details

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021.

CGPSC Engineering Recruitment 2021: Apply for AE posts at psc.cg.gov.in, check important details

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply on the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates must note that they can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021.

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Important details

*Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021

*Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021

*Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs

*Date of Exam: 26 November 2021

The candidates must note that there are 80 posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 3 posts for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical).

 

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

 

CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

 

CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Application Fee:

Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CGPSC AE recruitment 2021State engineering services recruitment 2021mechanical engineeringelectrical engineeringAssistant EngineerGovernment jobs
Next
Story

BEL Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 511 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Opposition to protest against controversial farm laws at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi to join in