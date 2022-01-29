CISF Recruitment 2022: Over 1,100 vacancies released at cisfrectt.in, check important details here

CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced over 1,110 vacancies and has started inviting applications from interested candidates on Saturday (January 29).

According to the official notification released on the official website of CISF at https://www.cisfrectt.in, applications have been invited for Constable-Fire (Male).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

A total of 1,149 vacancies have been announced (General - 489, EWS - 113, SC - 161, ST - 137 and OBC - 249).

Interested candidates need to note that the vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated by displaying the same on the CISF website (www.cisfrectt.in).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before the closing date of receipt of the online application form.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

The candidates must be between 18-23 years as on March 4, 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 05/03/1999 and later than 04/03/2004.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100).

CISF Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

The applications must be submitted in an ONLINE mode at the official website of CISF (www.cisfrectt.in).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

The fee payable is Rs. 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and ESM are exempted from payment of the fee.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date and time of submission of online applications are 04/03/2022 and 5:00 PM.

The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CISF (www.cisfrectt.in) for the latest updates on the examination.

