CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Head Constable GD post at cisf.gov.in, get salary up to Rs 81,000; Details here

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a notification for the recruitment of individuals for Head Constable GD posts. CISF is looking to fill up 249 vacancies, for both males and females, through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can get more information on the official website of CISF- cisf.gov.in. It may be noted that the candidates can send their applications on or before March 31, 2022.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The application process started on December 20, 2021

Candidates can send their applications on or before March 31, 2022.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Vacancies available for Male candidates- 181

Vacancies available for Female candidates- 68

The number of vacancies in each event are tentative and may change at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons. The interested candidates should go through the CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022 notification to get more clarity.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years as of August 1, 2021.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay Rs.100 as application fees. No application fee is applicable for Female, SC and ST candidates.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates would be made on the basis of their performances in sports tournaments held from September 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022. It may be noted that the selected candidates would be placed anywhere in the Indian Territory and abroad as per the requirement of CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022.

