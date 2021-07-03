Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial posts, salary up to Rs 2.8 lakh, check details

New Delhi: Coal India has invited applications for Managerial posts. The candidates who are interested can apply online through the official site of Coal India- coalindia.in. According to the notification, the last date for submitting applications is July 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization.

The candidates need to note that they will be able to apply for only one post.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification- Candidates should have acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow Membership of ICSI. The candidate needs to have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. They can also have full time UG/PG degree in Law or Chartered Accountant.

Age Limit for the posts:

• General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade 55 years

• Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade 52 years

• Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade 48 years

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of qualification, relevant experience and personal interview.

Additionally, the candidates will have to send a hard copy of their application from the official website to this address- General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, Premise No-04-1111, Af111, Action Area-1a, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156.

Live TV