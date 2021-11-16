CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in for Medical Officer posts, salary up to Rs 85,000

New Delhi: CRPF has invited applications for the recruitment of Medical Officers for its Gandhinagar-based Composite Hospital on the basis of walk-in interviews.

The openings have been announced for Specialist Medical Officer (Gynecology) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts.

Candidates under 70 years of age can apply for the posts which have been advertised on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 - Educational qualification:

Specialist MOs - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned specialty. One and half years experience after obtaining PG Degree. Two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

GDMOs - MBBS and Internship.

CRPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Specialist MOs – Rs 85,000

GDMOs – Rs 75,000

CRPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 – Date and time:

The walk-in interviews will be conducted on November 22 at 9 am at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Gandhinagar.

While appearing for walk-in-interview, the candidates should bring documents in original and photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof and Experience certificate etc). The interview will be followed by a medical examination for final selection of the candidates.

