topStoriesenglish2618435
NewsJobs Career
CRPF RECRUITMENT 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For ASI, Head Constable Posts

Only online applications will be accepted for the recruitment process.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The deadline ends today.
  • Apply on the official website until 11.55 pm.
  • Examination dates are July 22 to 28.

Trending Photos

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For ASI, Head Constable Posts

June 6 marks the last day for submitting applications for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) positions at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ until 11.55 pm. The examination will take place from July 22 to 28, with admit cards being issued on July 15. This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 251 job openings, with 27 positions available for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and 224 positions for Head Constable (Ministerial).

Follow these steps in order to apply for the CRPF recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ and on the homepage, locate and click on the link which reads “Click here for applying to the post of ASI (Steno) And HC (Ministerial) Ldce Examination-2023”

Step 2: Proceed to the registration section and complete the process

Step 3: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents as instructed

Step 4: Make the required fee payment and submit the completed form

Step 5: Download a copy of the submitted application and keep it for future reference by taking a printout

You can alternatively reach the application form page directly by clicking here.

Selection process

The selection procedure will include a computer based test, skill test, physical standard test, document verification and a medical examination (DME/RME).

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have successfully completed intermediate (10+2) examination or an equivalent test from a board or university recognised by either the central or state government. It is important to note that a diploma certificate in technical education obtained after the 10th class, with a duration of two or three years, will not be considered equivalent to the intermediate (10+2) qualification.

Interested candidates can refer to the notification provided here for comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other relevant details.

Note

Only online applications will be accepted for this recruitment process. Therefore, candidates are obligated to apply exclusively through the online mode. No other methods of application submission will be permitted.

The computer-based test will be held exclusively in English and Hindi.

The skill test will be conducted solely in English and Hindi.

The skill test, physical standard test, detailed medical test, documents verification and review medical test will be arranged after completion of the computer-based test

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile