CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For ASI, Head Constable Posts

June 6 marks the last day for submitting applications for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) positions at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ until 11.55 pm. The examination will take place from July 22 to 28, with admit cards being issued on July 15. This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 251 job openings, with 27 positions available for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and 224 positions for Head Constable (Ministerial).

Follow these steps in order to apply for the CRPF recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ and on the homepage, locate and click on the link which reads “Click here for applying to the post of ASI (Steno) And HC (Ministerial) Ldce Examination-2023”

Step 2: Proceed to the registration section and complete the process

Step 3: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents as instructed

Step 4: Make the required fee payment and submit the completed form

Step 5: Download a copy of the submitted application and keep it for future reference by taking a printout

You can alternatively reach the application form page directly by clicking here.

Selection process

The selection procedure will include a computer based test, skill test, physical standard test, document verification and a medical examination (DME/RME).

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have successfully completed intermediate (10+2) examination or an equivalent test from a board or university recognised by either the central or state government. It is important to note that a diploma certificate in technical education obtained after the 10th class, with a duration of two or three years, will not be considered equivalent to the intermediate (10+2) qualification.

Interested candidates can refer to the notification provided here for comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other relevant details.

Note

Only online applications will be accepted for this recruitment process. Therefore, candidates are obligated to apply exclusively through the online mode. No other methods of application submission will be permitted.

The computer-based test will be held exclusively in English and Hindi.

The skill test will be conducted solely in English and Hindi.

The skill test, physical standard test, detailed medical test, documents verification and review medical test will be arranged after completion of the computer-based test