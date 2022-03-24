CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021 released on csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

New Delhi: UGC CSIR NET June final Answer Key 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam was conducted on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, while the result was released on March 10, 2022.

The final CSIR UGC NET answer key has been released for Earth Atmospheric Ocean N Planetary Science, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences Shift 1 and Shift 2 and Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021: How to download final answer key

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021 link.

3. Candidates can check the answers in the PDF that opens.

4. Download the PDF and take a printout for future needs.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is organised to determine the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges of the nationals.

