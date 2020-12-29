CSIR UGC NET result 2020 announced on nta.ac.in, get direct link and know how to check scorecard

NTA CSIR UGC 2020 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam scores on its official website nta.ac.in. The exams were conducted of five subjects and were held on November 19, 21 and 26. The exams were held in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities.

Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2020, can check the results by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET exam, will be eligible for research under junior research fellowship. A total of 262,692 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET.

"To ensure accuracy of score, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The final Answer Keys on which the score is compiled has also been uploaded on NTA’s website: and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in and https://nta.ac.in," an official notification released on Monday read.

CSIR UGC NET exam 2020: Steps to download the scorecard

STEP 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the 'download' result link.

STEP 3: Enter the required details

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

The NTA CSIR UGC NET exam is generally conducted twice in a year, in June and in December. The June 2020 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exam was conducted in the month of November.