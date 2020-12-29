हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020

CSIR UGC NET result 2020 announced on nta.ac.in, get direct link and know how to check scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2020, can check the results by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET result 2020 announced on nta.ac.in, get direct link and know how to check scorecard
File Photo

NTA CSIR UGC 2020 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam scores on its official website nta.ac.in. The exams were conducted of five subjects and were held on November 19, 21 and 26. The exams were held in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities.

Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2020, can check the results by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET exam, will be eligible for research under junior research fellowship. A total of 262,692 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET.

Here is the direct link to CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam scores

"To ensure accuracy of score, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The final Answer Keys on which the score is compiled has also been uploaded on NTA’s website: and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in and https://nta.ac.in," an official notification released on Monday read.

CSIR UGC NET exam 2020: Steps to download the scorecard

STEP 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on the 'download' result link.
STEP 3: Enter the required details
STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

The NTA CSIR UGC NET exam is generally conducted twice in a year, in June and in December. The June 2020 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exam was conducted in the month of November.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer KeyNTA CSIR answer key
Next
Story

Indian Railways recruitment 2020: Apply for these posts; check last date, other details

  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Scope is decreasing for discussion and disagreement in the country: Amartya Sen