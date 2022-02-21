CTET 2022 Result: CBSE to declare results soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to check

CTET 2022 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.

As per the CTET December 2021 schedule available at https://ctet.nic.in, the tentative date for the declaration of the result was February 15. However, the results have not been announced yet.

As per various media reports, the results are likely to be announced this week.

It is to be noted that the 15th edition of CTET was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 16 last year and January 21, 2022. The test was held in 20 languages across various cities in India.

There were two papers - Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Once announced, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their CTET December 2021 results:

CTET 2022: How to check results?

Once CTET December 2021 results are released, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.

" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in for the latest updates.

