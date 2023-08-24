CTET 2023: CBSE To Release CTET Answer Key Soon On ctet.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

CTET 2023 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. As per the latest reports, the board is expected to release the CBSE CTET 2023 answer key by the end of this week, however an official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

CTET 2023 Answer Key Date, Time

CBSE has not confirmed the date and time for the release the of the CTET Answer Key 2023, however the board is expected to release the answer key by the end of this week. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CTET answer key 2023 from the official website- ctet.nic.in following the simple steps given below



Here's How To Download CTET 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "CTET 2023 Answer Key"

Step 3: Entre the required details like CTET registration number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on submit and CTET 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the CTET answer key and download it

CBSE is expected to release the response sheets of the candidates who appeared for the CTET 2023 exam along with the CTET answer key that will be provisional in nature, not final. Candidates unsatisfied with the tentative answer keys will get the option to raise objections against the same. CTET 2023 was conducted in offline mode on August 20, 2023, in two shifts. Paper-I was held in the morning shift (9:30 AM to 12:00 PM) and Paper-II in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). The Board has not announced the date of the release of CTET Answer Keys.