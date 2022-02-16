CTET December 2021 Result to be released soon at ctet.nic.in - Know how to check

CTET December 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.

According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available at https://ctet.nic.in, the tentative date for the declaration of the result was February 15. However, the results are yet to be uploaded on the official website.

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from December 16 last year to January 21, 2022. The test was held in 20 languages across various cities in India. There were two papers - Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Once declared, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their CTET December 2021 results:

CTET December 2021: How to check results?

Once CTET December 2021 results are announced, you need to visit the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in).

On the homepage, you need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.

" link option. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your "Roll Number".

Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates on results.

