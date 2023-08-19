ctet.nic.in CTET 2023: Check Expected Cut off, Minimum Qualifying Marks And More Here

CTET 2023 Category-wise Cut-Off Marks: The 17th iteration of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, is scheduled for August 20, 2023. This offline exam will be administered in pen-paper (OMR) format across diverse exam centers throughout India. Aspiring candidates are required to surpass the CTET cut-off marks to attain qualification for the examination. A score of at least 60% (55% for candidates in reserved categories) in the CTET exam will secure a TET pass status. This article furnishes a comprehensive account of the CTET cut-off marks from preceding years and the minimum marks for qualification.

CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023 Overview

The CBSE administers the CTET 2023 exam to ascertain the eligibility of candidates for teaching roles spanning classes I to VIII. Those individuals who surpass the CTET cut-off marks, categorized by type, will be designated as TET pass and will be awarded a CTET qualification certificate. Furthermore, it is advisable for candidates to review the previous years' cut-off marks of the CTET exam to analyze trends in cut-offs, competition levels, and related aspects.



CTET Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates achieving 60% or higher in the CTET exam will be deemed successful in the TET examination. However, educational institutions (inclusive of government, local bodies, government-aided, and unaided) may consider extending concessions to candidates belonging to groups such as SC/ST, OBC, and differently-abled individuals. The CTET cut-off marks for SC, ST, General, and OBC categories are delineated below:

CTET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Passing Marks (Out of 150) General 60% 90 OBC/SC/ST/PwD 55% 82.50

CTET 2023 Expected Cutoff

Category Expected Cutoff 2023 (Out of 150 Marks) General 90-92 OBC 82-87 SC 82-85 ST 82-85

Factors Influencing CTET 2023 Cut-Off Marks

A multitude of factors significantly impact the determination of category-specific CTET cut-off marks, transforming it into a notably competitive examination. The subsequent factors underpinning the delineation of CTET cut-off marks according to categories are enumerated:

Number Of Candidates: The count of test-takers serves as a pivotal factor influencing CTET cut-off marks. Elevated test-taker numbers lead to heightened competition and, consequently, escalated cut-off marks.

Question Paper Complexity: The complexity of the teacher eligibility test's question paper is another determinant of CTET cut-off marks. Enhanced complexity levels are associated with reduced cut-off scores.

Candidate Performance: The overall performance of candidates collectively shapes CTET category-wise cut-off marks. If a substantial proportion of test-takers exhibit commendable performance, the cut-off marks will correspondingly rise.