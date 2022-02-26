CTET Result 2022: CBSE to announce results at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check

CTET Result 2022: The wait for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results continues as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared the results yet. According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in, the results were slated to be released on February 15. However, the scorecards have not been published on the website yet.

As per various media reports, the results are likely to be released in the coming week.

The Test, notably, was held between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages across India.

Once announced, candidates who appeared for CTET December 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

CTET results 2022: How to check results?

Once CTET December 2021 results are declared, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link option.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in for the latest updates on results.

