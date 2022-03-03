CTET Result 2022: CBSE to declare results at ctet.nic.in - Know how to check

CTET Result 2022: The wait for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results continues as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared the results yet. As per several media reports, the CTET Result 2022 is likely to be announced in the coming few days at https://ctet.nic.in.

The CTET Result 2022 were scheduled to be announced on February 15. However, the scorecards have not been released so far and no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

The Test was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages in various cities in India.

Meanwhile, thousands of students have started tagging CBSE, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other relevant bodies and are asking for an update on the CTET 2022 results.

Once CTET December 2021 results are declared, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their scorecards.

CTET result 2022: How to check results?

Once results are declared, CTET December 2021 candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.

" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in for the latest updates.

