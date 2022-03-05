हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET Result 2022: Results to be released at ctet.nic.in - Here's step-by-step guide to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The results were slated to be declared on February 15.

CTET Result 2022: Results to be released at ctet.nic.in - Here&#039;s step-by-step guide to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results are likely to be announced soon. According to media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the CTET Result 2022 in the coming few days.

The CTET Results were scheduled to be declared on February 15 on the official website ( at https://ctet.nic.in). However, the scorecards have not been published yet.

The Test was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages in various cities in India. 

Meanwhile, several students have started tagging CBSE and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and are asking for an update on the CTET 2022 results.

Once announced, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

CTET result 2022: How to check scorecard?

  • Once CTET results 2022 are announced, candidates need to go to the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in).
  • On the homepage, candidates need to click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link option.
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.
  • CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on the screens.

CTET result 2022: Check direct link to download CTET December 2021 admit cards

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) regularly for the latest updates.

