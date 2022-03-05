CTET Result 2022: Results to be released at ctet.nic.in - Here's step-by-step guide to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results are likely to be announced soon. According to media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the CTET Result 2022 in the coming few days.

The CTET Results were scheduled to be declared on February 15 on the official website ( at https://ctet.nic.in). However, the scorecards have not been published yet.

The Test was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages in various cities in India.

Meanwhile, several students have started tagging CBSE and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and are asking for an update on the CTET 2022 results.

Oh my god!Are you really serious?

We're loosing our minds out here!

We understand that something is happening, but please inform us.

Even if the results are negative we'd be glad to atleast know that than jamming our heads into the website! @cbseindia29 #CTETResult2021 #ctet — Aswini (@Aswini77009662) March 5, 2022

#CTET_RESULT_Declare

Our ctet result or publish a notice regarding the date of result @cbseindia29 — Prabhat Kumar Bishwas(Rupak) (@Prabhat53553244) March 5, 2022

इस वर्ष #CBSE लाखों ctet के छात्र के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहा है क्योंकि ctet का result अभी तक जारी नही किया गया है जो चिंता जनक है बहुत सारे छात्र इस इंतजार में है कि result आ जाए तब आगे की तैयारी करेंगे लेकिन सबों का इंतजार दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। #ctetresult2022 — Aman Kumar Singh (@amansingh5899) March 5, 2022

Once announced, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

CTET result 2022: How to check scorecard?

Once CTET results 2022 are announced, candidates need to go to the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in).

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.

" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on the screens.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) regularly for the latest updates.

