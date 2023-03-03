topStoriesenglish2579612
NewsJobs Career
CTET RESULT 2023

CTET Result 2023 Declared On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Download CTET Scorecard Here

CTET Result 2023 is now available on the official website- ctet.nic.in in, scorll down for direct link to download CTET Scorecard.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CTET Result 2023 Declared On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Download CTET Scorecard Here

CTET Result 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET Result 2023 today March 3. The board declared the CTET results and candidates can now check their CTET Scorecards on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To check CTET 2023 results, candidates can follow the simple steps given here or click on the direct link given below

Here's How To Download CTET Result 2023

  • Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads "CTET DEC22 RESULT"
  • In the newly opened tab, entre your loging credentials like roll number

CTET Result 2023 Direct Link

  • Submit and your CTET Result 2023 will appear on your screen
  • Download the CTET Result PDF and save it for future reference

CTET Exam Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks for the general category is 90 out of 150 i.e candidates of the general category are required to score 60% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.

The qualifying marks for OBC/SC/ST category is 82 out of 150 i.e candidates of general category are required to score 55% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.

 

Live Tv

CTET Result 2023CTET December 2022CTET resultCTET Result datectet.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896