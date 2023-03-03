CTET Result 2023 Declared On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Download CTET Scorecard Here

CTET Result 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET Result 2023 today March 3. The board declared the CTET results and candidates can now check their CTET Scorecards on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To check CTET 2023 results, candidates can follow the simple steps given here or click on the direct link given below

Here's How To Download CTET Result 2023

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads "CTET DEC22 RESULT"

In the newly opened tab, entre your loging credentials like roll number

Submit and your CTET Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Download the CTET Result PDF and save it for future reference

CTET Exam Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks for the general category is 90 out of 150 i.e candidates of the general category are required to score 60% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.

The qualifying marks for OBC/SC/ST category is 82 out of 150 i.e candidates of general category are required to score 55% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.