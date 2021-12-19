हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DMER Recruitment 2021

DMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 Staff Nurse Group C posts on gmch.gov.in, details here

DMER Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply through the websites gmch.gov.in or gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training. 

DMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 Staff Nurse Group C posts on gmch.gov.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Chandigarh has invited applications for Group 'C' post of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer). Interested candidates can apply through the websites gmch.gov.in or gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training. 

The deadline to apply for the posts is on or before December 27, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 162 vacancies. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. 

DMER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have an educational qualification including Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent. 

DMER Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates from scheduled caste category have to pay Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has to be shelled out by General Category/OBC/EWS candidates.

