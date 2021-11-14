हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 100 posts at drdo.gov.in, check details

New Delhi: Candidates seeking job opportunities in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, which is a premier Laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), need to hurry up as the last date to apply is approaching.

The ITR has invited applications for over 100 Apprentice posts and notification regarding the same has been released on DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in.

Check all the important details below.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Graduate Apprentice - Around 50 vacant posts
  • Technician Apprentice - Around 40 vacant posts
  • Trade Apprentice - Around 25 vacant posts

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Edeucational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: A candidate must have a B.E /B.Tech degree in relevant Engineering Discipline or a B.Lib.Sc/BBA/B.Com degree.

Technician Apprentice: A candidate must have done a Diploma in relevant Engineering Discipline.

Trade Apprentice: A candidate must have done ITI in Computer Networking Technician/ Electrician/Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)/Mechanic Power Electronics/Multimedia and Web Page Designer.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Stipend 

Between Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000/month.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Last Date

The last date for submission of the online application form is November 15, 2021.

Check official DRDO Recruitment 2021 advertisement

