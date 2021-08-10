DRDO Recruitment 2021: Good news! Class 10 candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in, know details

The Center for Fire Explosive, Environment Safety (CFEES), an Indian defence laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Timarpur, Delhi, has invited applications from from eligible and interested candidates for ITI Apprenticeship. The candidates who are interested and eligible are advised to visit the official website of CFEES to apply for the vacancy. They must note that the last date for submission of the online application is August 29, 2021. Candidates must apply today on drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

As per the notification, the DRDO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 38 vacancies out of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Machine Motor Vehicle(MMV), 4 vacancies are for the post of Draughtsman ( Civil ), 5 vaccines in Electronic Machine, 6 vacancies in Instrument Machine Mechatronic, 6 vacancies in Labotary Assistant ( Chemical Plant ) and 14 vacancies of Computer Operating and Programming Assistant.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of DRDO recruitment at https://rac.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the which reads ‘CFEES, Delhi invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training’

Register you self fill all the required details

Upload scanned copies of all the documents

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting date of online application: August 9, 2021

Last date of online application: August 29, 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As per the updates, the candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age for the Unreserved Candidates is 27, for OBC is 30 for SC/ST is 32 and for PED is 37.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The DRDO in its notification said that the candidates should have passed out from ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per the Gazette notification of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with a minimum 2-year duration except for COPA.

However, for all the posts, the candidate must have passed Class 10 examination with Science and Mathematics or its equivalent from a recognised institution.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Monthly Stipend

As per the updates, the selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 7700 for COPA and for the other trades Rs 8050 per month.