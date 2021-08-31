DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Research Associate and Fellowship, check important details

New Delhi: The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications from eligible candidates for the DRDO Recruitment 2021. The vacancies have been notified for several posts of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior. The candidates who are eligible and interested can send their application forms to the official email at inmasrf@gmail.com.

The candidates must note that the last date to submit applications for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021. The job notification further stated that the INMAS Delhi shall not be responsible for non-receipt of application/incomplete application.

For the information of the candidates, the application form can be downloaded from ‘What’s New’ column at https://www.drdo.gov.in/whats-new and submitted by email along with copies of testimonials. The e-mail address for sending the application is inmasrf@gmail.com.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

DRDO Research Associate (RA): 4

DRDO Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 6

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Upper age limit: 35 years for RA & 28 years for JRF as of the date of interview.

The upper age limit shall be relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years).

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

For the DRDO Recruitment 2021, the selection will be made on the basis of an online interview (through video conferencing). The job notification said that the date of the online interview will be intimated separately to shortlisted candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for an interview in online mode only.

It must be noted that there will be no personal interviews in physical mode.

The short-listed candidates will be informed by e-mail/mobile about the date and time of the online interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Research Associate- Rs 54,000/month + HRA as per DRDO rules

Junior Research Fellowship- Rs 31,000/month+ HRA as per DRDO rules