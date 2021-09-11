DRDO Recruitment: Chance for walk-in interview for posts of Junior Research Fellowship, check details

New Delhi: The Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has invited applications from eligible candidates to pursue advanced research for Mathematics and Computer Science fellowships.

The interested candidates are advised to send duly filled application, by e-mail prior to walk-in-interview at jrfcair2021@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is October 8 (5:00 PM). The subject field of the mail must contain “Application for JRF as per the Advertisement No: CAIR/SSD/72402/01”.

Candidates need to bring a copy of the form duly filled along with complete bio-data on the date of the interview.

DRDO Recruitment: Number of vacancies

JRF - Mathematics -- 01

JRF- Computer Science -- 01

DRDO Recruitment: Qualification

JRF - Mathematics -- A Master degree in Mathematics with first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level qualification from any Institute/ University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified OR a Master degree in Mathematics with computer science, with first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level qualification from any Institute/ University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified.

JRF- Computer Science -- A Graduate degree in professional course (BE/BTech) in Computer Science / Computer Engineering in first division from AICTE accredited Institute / University with NET / GATE qualified OR a Post graduate degree in professional course (ME/MTech) in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level and both from AICTE accredited Institute/ University.

DRDO Recruitment: Age limit

JRF - Mathematics -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

JRF- Computer Science -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

DRDO Recruitment: Date of walk-in interview

JRF-Mathematics - October 18, 2021

JRF-Computer Science - October 19, 2021

DRDO Recruitment: Venue and interview guideline:

Venue: Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), DRDO Complex, CV Raman Nagar Bengaluru- 560093.

Reporting time - 8:00-09:30 AM at CAIR Main Gate Reception, CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru.

Written Tests will be conducted from 10 AM onwards and only qualified candidates will be interviewed on the same day.

Click here to find the official advertisement