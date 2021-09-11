हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO

DRDO Recruitment: Chance for walk-in interview for posts of Junior Research Fellowship, check details

Check all the details below.

DRDO Recruitment: Chance for walk-in interview for posts of Junior Research Fellowship, check details

New Delhi: The Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has invited applications from eligible candidates to pursue advanced research for Mathematics and Computer Science fellowships.

The interested candidates are advised to send duly filled application, by e-mail prior to walk-in-interview at jrfcair2021@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is October 8 (5:00 PM). The subject field of the mail must contain “Application for JRF as per the Advertisement No: CAIR/SSD/72402/01”. 

Candidates need to bring a copy of the form duly filled along with complete bio-data on the date of the interview. 

DRDO Recruitment: Number of vacancies

JRF - Mathematics -- 01

JRF- Computer Science -- 01

DRDO Recruitment: Qualification 

JRF - Mathematics -- A Master degree in Mathematics with first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level qualification from any Institute/ University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified OR a Master degree in Mathematics with computer science, with first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level qualification from any Institute/ University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified.

JRF- Computer Science -- A Graduate degree in professional course (BE/BTech) in Computer Science / Computer Engineering in first division from AICTE accredited Institute / University with NET / GATE qualified OR a Post graduate degree in professional course (ME/MTech) in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level and both from AICTE accredited Institute/ University. 

DRDO Recruitment: Age limit

JRF - Mathematics -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. 

JRF- Computer Science -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

DRDO Recruitment: Date of walk-in interview

JRF-Mathematics - October 18, 2021 

JRF-Computer Science - October 19, 2021

DRDO Recruitment: Venue and interview guideline:

Venue: Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), DRDO Complex, CV Raman Nagar Bengaluru- 560093. 

Reporting time - 8:00-09:30 AM at CAIR Main Gate Reception, CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru. 

Written Tests will be conducted from 10 AM onwards and only qualified candidates will be interviewed on the same day. 

Click here to find the official advertisement

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDODRDO recruitmentDRDO Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Sportspersons can apply for Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts

Must Watch

PT36M39S

Rape victim dies during treatment at Rajawadi Hospital