DRDO Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Junior Research Fellowship, check details here

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, which comes under the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), has invited applications for several Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts. The vacancies have been notified at DRDO's official website - drdo.gov.in.
Get all the details below.
DRDO Recruitment - Disciplines and number of vacancies:
Aeronautical Engineering -- 02
Computer Science & Engineering -- 05
Electronics & Communication Engineering -- 09
Electrical Engineering -- 01
Mechanical Engineering -- 03
DRDO Recruitment - Education Qualification:
BE/B Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/MTech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level.
Only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are acceptable.
DRDO Recruitment - Age limit:
Interested candidates should not be more than 28 years on August 30, 2021.
DRDO Recruitment - Stipend:
Rs 31,000 PM + HRA.
DRDO Recruitment - Duration:
Initially, the offer will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further two years subject to the Review Committee's recommendation (one year at a time).
DRDO Recruitment - Last date:
Interested candidates can fill the application form till August 30, 2021.
Check the official notification here
ALSO CHECK | IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 480 posts
ALSO CHECK | UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 vacancies for deputy director, details here