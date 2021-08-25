हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO recruitment

DRDO Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Junior Research Fellowship, check details here

Interested candidates can fill the application form till August 30.

DRDO Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Junior Research Fellowship, check details here
Representational Image

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, which comes under the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), has invited applications for several Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts. The vacancies have been notified at DRDO's official website - drdo.gov.in.

Get all the details below.

DRDO Recruitment - Disciplines and number of vacancies:

Aeronautical Engineering -- 02 
Computer Science & Engineering -- 05
Electronics & Communication Engineering -- 09 
Electrical Engineering -- 01 
Mechanical Engineering -- 03

DRDO Recruitment - Education Qualification:

BE/B Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/MTech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level. 

Only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are acceptable.

DRDO Recruitment - Age limit:

Interested candidates should not be more than 28 years on August 30, 2021.

DRDO Recruitment - Stipend:

Rs 31,000 PM + HRA.

DRDO Recruitment - Duration:

Initially, the offer will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further two years subject to the Review Committee's recommendation (one year at a time).

DRDO Recruitment - Last date:

Interested candidates can fill the application form till August 30, 2021.

Check the official notification here

