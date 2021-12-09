हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO Recruitment 2021

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment through the NAPS portal- apprenticeshipindia.org. 

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The DRDO Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts  including carpenter, digital photographer, machinist. 

The TBRL has issued notification for candidates interested in applying for engagement of Apprenticeship for one-year training, under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961. 

Candidates can apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment through the NAPS portal- apprenticeshipindia.org. It may be noted that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is December 20, 2021.

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • Apprentice: 10
  • Draughtsman (Civil): 01
  • Mechanic Mechatronics: 01
  • Instrument Mechanic: 02
  • Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronics Communication System: 03
  • Mechanic (Embedded Systems and PLC): 01
  • Architectural Assistant(Civil)- 01
  • Housekeeper-01
  • Fitter: 07
  • Machinist: 04
  • Turner: 03
  • Carpenter: 3
  • Electrician: 8
  • Electronics Mechanic: 8
  • Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 2
  • Welder (Gas & Electric): 6
  • Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic: 2
  • Computer Operator and Programming Be Assistant (COPA): 3
  • Digital Photographer: 3
  • Secretarial Assistant: 03
  • Stenographer (Hindi): 01

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed application format. Candidates need to note that later they will have to apply through the NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. All the required documents/certificates should be uploaded on the portal. Following this, the candidates will have to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates (10″ Class Marksheet, ITI Pass Certificate & Marksheet, Caste Certificate (if applicable), ID Proof, etc.) in a single PDF file through e-mail to admintbrI@tbrl.drdo.in.

