DSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group C posts, know eligibility, pay scale

New Delhi: Defense Services Staff College (DSSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of various posts in Grade C including Stenographer II, LDC, Civilian Motor Driver, Sukhani, Carpenter and MTS.

According to the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC) notification, a total of 82 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the offline method on or before Saturday (May 22) 2021.

Vacancy Details:

- Stenographer (Grade-II) : 4 posts

- Lower Division Clerk : 10 posts

- Civilian Motor Diver : 7 posts

- Sukhani : 1 post

- Carpenter : 1 post

- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) : 60 posts

Eligibility:

1. Stenographer: For the post of Stenographer, the candidate needs to have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university. Also, as a skill test, typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi is also mandatory on the computer.

2. Lower Division Clerk: For the post of Lower Division Clerk, the candidate needs to have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university. Also, as a skill test, typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi is also mandatory on the computer.

3. Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): For the post of Civilian Motor Driver, the candidate needs to have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university. The candidate also needs to have a driving license for heavy vehicles from an authorised organisation.

4. Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): For the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), the candidate needs to have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

Pay Scale:

- Stenographer : Rs. 25500 to Rs.81100

- Lower Division Clerk : Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

- Civilian Motor Driver : Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

- Sukhani : Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

- Carpenter : Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

- Multi Tasking Staff : Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

The minimum age to apply for the posts of Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk, Civilian Motor Driver is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years. For the posts of Sukhani, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff, the candidates needs to be between 18 years to 25 years of age.

