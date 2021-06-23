DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for over 7,000 posts, check last date and other details

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is conducting a recruitment drive for various posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari and Head Clerk.

The applications have been invited to fill over 7,000 vacancies and the interested candidates can apply till June 24 (11:59 PM), 2021.

Name of post and number of vacancies:

There are 6,358 vacancies for trained graduate teacher (TGT), 554 for primary assistant teacher, 278 for lower division clerk (LDC), 74 for nursery assistant teacher, 50 for counsellor, 12 for head clerk and 10 for patwari.

Name of Department:

The vacancies are open in the following departments under the Govt. of NCT of Delhi: Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Department of Women & Child Development, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and New Delhi Municipal Council.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in

Click here to check the details of the qualification, age limit, pay scale and fee etc