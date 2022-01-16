हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 690 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, know details here

As per the notification released at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the registration process has already started on January 10.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 690 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, know details here

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Candidates interested in working with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board can now apply for over 690 vacancies announced by DSSSB.

As per the notification released at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the registration process has already started on January 10 and the 2022 DSSSB recruitment drive is being held to recruit Junior Engineers and Section Officers.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST)
  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800 Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates need to register themselves on DSSSB’s portal at https://dsssbonline.nic.in. The user ID and password generated after registration can then be used to log in and apply for the posts notified by DSSSB. Please note that only ONLINE applications will be accepted and applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply is February 9, 2022 (11.59 pm).

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL)

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL)

Candidates are advised to keep visiting DSSSB's official website at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates. 

Tags:
DSSSBDSSSB recruitment 2022DSSSB RecruitmentJobsJobs 2022
