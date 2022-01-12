हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details here

The interested candidates can apply till February 9.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced over 690 vacancies and has started the registration process on January 10, 2022. 

According to the notification released at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the 2022 DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Junior Engineers and Section Officers.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST)
  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800 Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to register themselves on DSSSB’s portal at https://dsssbonline.nic.in. The user ID and password generated after registration can then be used to log in and apply for the posts notified by DSSSB. Please note that only ONLINE applications will be accepted and applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is February 9, 2022 (11.59 pm).

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL)

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL)

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting DSSSB's official website for the latest updates. 

Tags:
DSSSBDSSSB recruitment 2022DSSSB RecruitmentJobsJobs 2022
