topStoriesenglish2570377
NewsJobs Career
DSSSB RECRUITMENT 2023

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Delhi LG Gives nod to Recruit Teachers, non-teaching Staff in Govt-Aided Schools

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will assign a three-member panel to the selection committees of the government-aided schools against every vacancy to be filled.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Delhi LG Gives nod to Recruit Teachers, non-teaching Staff in Govt-Aided Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved to conduct the recruitment and appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-aided schools through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to curtail "malpractices", Raj Niwas officials said on Monday. The board will assign a three-member panel to the selection committees of the government-aided schools against every vacancy to be filled, they said.

"This would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions," a statement from the LG office said.

"The LG has directed the Delhi Government (Education Department) to follow the laid down procedure in this regard," it added.

They said there are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments have been done from time to time.

"While the DSER, 1973 provides for a Selection Committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the Rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these committees for teachers and clerical staff," the statement said.

"This often leads to non-transparency, corruption and nepotism by the Government nominee in the selection of the candidates," it added.

Live Tv

DSSSB Recruitment 2023DSSSB RecruitmentDSSSBDelhi LGVK Saxena

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata