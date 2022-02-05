हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 635 Professor, Associate Professor posts on du.ac.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. 

New Delhi: Delhi University has invited applications from eligible individuals for Faculty posts. DU is looking to fill p 635 posts of Professor and Associate Professor in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022. 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Online application starting date- January 18, 2022
  • Last date to apply online- February 7, 2022

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

Professor: 186 Posts

Associate Professor: 449 Posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

The interested candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details here: 

Detailed notification for Professor posts

Detailed notification for Associate Professor posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will need to pay Rs 2000 as application fees. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. 

The candidates are advised to check the official site of Delhi University for more details. 

