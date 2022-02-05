DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 635 Professor, Associate Professor posts on du.ac.in, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University has invited applications from eligible individuals for Faculty posts. DU is looking to fill p 635 posts of Professor and Associate Professor in the organization through this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022.
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Online application starting date- January 18, 2022
- Last date to apply online- February 7, 2022
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Professor: 186 Posts
Associate Professor: 449 Posts
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The interested candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details here:
Detailed notification for Professor posts
Detailed notification for Associate Professor posts
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
The candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will need to pay Rs 2000 as application fees. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.
The candidates are advised to check the official site of Delhi University for more details.