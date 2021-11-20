DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor post at Delhi University on du.ac.in, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University has issued notification for Assistant Professor vacancies. The university has announced bumper vacancies in various departments. The University of Delhi has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for appointment in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on its official website at du.ac.in. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is November 22, 2021 (up to 23:59 PM).

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Over 250 vacancies have been announced, of which, around 95 are for the Unreserved category, 40 for SC, 20 for ST, 70 for OBC, 25 for EWS and 10 for PwBD candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

A Rs 500 application fee is there for UR/OBC/EWS candidates. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: How to apply

All applicants are required to apply ONLINE. Interested applicants are needed to fill the application form as available on the University website at www.du.ac.in.

