ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3,847 vacancies of UDC, MTS, Steno posts at esic.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited application to recruit eligible individuals for various posts in the organisation including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of ESIC - https://www.esic.nic.in. ESIC is looking to fill over 3,800 vacancies through this drive, across various regions.

The candidates must noted that the registration process will commence on January 15, 2022 and the last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Important dates

Registration process will commence on January 15, 2022.

Last date for submitting the online application form - February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies

ESIC Recruitment: How to apply

The candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

For more details candidates can check the official notification of the ESIC Recruitment 2022 here.

