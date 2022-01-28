हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, details here

ESIC has invited applications to fill up 3,847 vacancies in the organisation, across various regions through this recruitment drive.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). 

ESIC has invited applications to fill up 3,847 vacancies in the organisation, across various regions through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of ESIC - https://www.esic.nic.in.

The candidates need to note that the registration process has commenced on January 15, 2022 and the last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Important dates

  • The registration process commenced on- January 15, 2022.
  • Last date for submitting the online application form - February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy details

  • Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies
  • Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies

ESIC Recruitment: How to apply

The candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

For more details, candidates can check the official notification of the ESIC Recruitment 2022 here

