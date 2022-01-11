ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, know details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for the recruitment of several posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

According to the notification released on ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in, over 3,800 vacancies have been announced across various regions.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The registration process will commence on January 15, 2022.

The last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Once the registration begins, interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

Candidates can check ESIC's official website (https://www.esic.nic.in) for more details and the latest updates.

