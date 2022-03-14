हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ESIC Recruitment 2022

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Social Security Officer posts at esic.nic.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, esic.nic.in.

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invioted applications for the Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts on regular basis. The company is looking to fill up 93 deaths through this recruitment drive. 

The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Important dates 

  • Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2022
  • Last date for online application submission: April 12, 2022
  • Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2022

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details         

  • Post: Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent         
  • No. of Vacancy: 93          
  • Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Category wise vacancy details

  • UR: 43  
  • OBC: 24
  • SC: 09   
  • ST: 08   
  • EWS: 09               
  • Total: 93                                                                              

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have a Degree from a recognised University and Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database can apply.    

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years old to apply. 

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

  • For UR/OBC/EWS: 500/-               
  • For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

ESIC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

Check ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Notification here- esic.nic.in 

