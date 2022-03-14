ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Social Security Officer posts at esic.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invioted applications for the Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts on regular basis. The company is looking to fill up 93 deaths through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, esic.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 12, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2022

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent

No. of Vacancy: 93

Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Category wise vacancy details

UR: 43

OBC: 24

SC: 09

ST: 08

EWS: 09

Total: 93

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have a Degree from a recognised University and Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database can apply.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years old to apply.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For UR/OBC/EWS: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

ESIC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

Check ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Notification here- esic.nic.in

Live TV