ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in - All details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking for opportunities to work with the Employees State Insurance Corporation have got the last chance to apply for over 3,800 vacancies announced by ESIC.

According to a notification issued on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.
  • Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates. 

