ESIC Recruitment 2022: More than 3,800 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, know details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released more than 3,800 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates

A detailed notification has been issued on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) which states that the recruitment drive is being held to hire Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Interested candidates can scroll down to know all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies. Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies. Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.

Live TV