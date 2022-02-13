हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: More than 3,800 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, know details here

Interested candidates need to hurry up as the last date to apply is February 15. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released more than 3,800 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates

A detailed notification has been issued on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) which states that the recruitment drive is being held to hire Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Interested candidates can scroll down to know all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  1. Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.
  2. Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.
  3. Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates. 

