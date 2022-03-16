हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 90 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 90 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking for opportunities to work with the Employees State Insurance Corporation have now got a great chance as ESIC has released over 90 vacancies.

According to a notification issued on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

 

  • UR: 43  
  • OBC: 24
  • SC: 09   
  • ST: 08   
  • EWS: 09     

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is April 12, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ESICESIC RecruitmentESIC Recruitment 2022Employees State Insurance CorporationJobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

NTPC recruitment 2022: 60 vacancies announced at ntpc.co.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war