ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 90 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking for opportunities to work with the Employees State Insurance Corporation have now got a great chance as ESIC has released over 90 vacancies.

According to a notification issued on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

UR: 43

OBC: 24

SC: 09

ST: 08

EWS: 09

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is April 12, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.

