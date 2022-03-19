हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, know details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is April 12.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to a notification issued on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), applications have been invited for filling up the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • UR: 43  
  • OBC: 24
  • SC: 09   
  • ST: 08   
  • EWS: 09     

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates need to apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in as no other mode of application is accepted. 

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply ONLINE is April 12, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) regularly for the latest updates. 

