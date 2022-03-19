ESIC Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, know details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.
According to a notification issued on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), applications have been invited for filling up the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?
- UR: 43
- OBC: 24
- SC: 09
- ST: 08
- EWS: 09
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?
Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?
Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?
Candidates need to apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in as no other mode of application is accepted.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date?
The last date to apply ONLINE is April 12, 2022.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) regularly for the latest updates.