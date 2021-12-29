हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check important details here

Scroll down to check vacancy details and important dates.

ESIC Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check important details here

ESIC Recruitment: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday (December 28) announced bumper vacancies for several posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

According to the notification released at the official website of ESIC (https://www.esic.nic.in), over 3,800 vacancies have been notified across various regions.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy details?

  • Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies
  • Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies

ESIC Recruitment: Important dates

The registration process will commence on January 15, 2022. The last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: How to apply?

Once the registration begins, interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment: Check official advertisements

For more details and detailed advertisements, candidates can check the official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ESICESIC RecruitmentESIC Recruitment 2022Employees State Insurance Corporation
Next
Story

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Few days left to apply for seven vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, check details

Must Watch

PT3M39S

DNA: How many times has Congress broken so far?