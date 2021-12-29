ESIC Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check important details here

ESIC Recruitment: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday (December 28) announced bumper vacancies for several posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

According to the notification released at the official website of ESIC (https://www.esic.nic.in), over 3,800 vacancies have been notified across various regions.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy details?

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies

ESIC Recruitment: Important dates

The registration process will commence on January 15, 2022. The last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: How to apply?

Once the registration begins, interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

For more details and detailed advertisements, candidates can check the official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

Live TV