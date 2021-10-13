FCI recruitment 2021: Apply for 860 watchman posts on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in, check details here

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for various watchman posts in Punjab. Interested candidates can fill the application form on the FCI website at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

The application process has begun and the last date to apply is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 860 vacancies of watchmen in depots and offices across Punjab.

Vacancy details

Out of the total posts, 345 vacancies are for the Unreserved Category, 86 vacancies will be filled from the EWS category, 180 vacancies from the OBC category, and 249 vacancies from the SC category.

Educational requirements

Candidates should have passed 8th ( Middle) standard. The erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

Application fees:

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

How to apply:

Visit the official website at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form in two parts. First, fill the online application form. In the second part, upload the photographs, signature and pay the application fee.

