FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at fci.gov.in, check important details here

All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply online for the vacancies of Assistant General Manager (General Administration, Technical, Accounts, Law) and Medical Officer. 

FCI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at fci.gov.in, check important details here

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) recruitment 2022 notification has been released for various managerial posts on March 7.

All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website https://fci.gov.in/  to apply online for the vacancies of Assistant General Manager (General Administration, Technical, Accounts, Law) and Medical Officer. 

FCI Recruitment 2022- Important Dates

Last Date and Time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: March 31

Date of Online Test: Tentatively in the month of May or June 2021 (will be updated on the website)

FCI Recruitment 2022- Age Limit

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 years
Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 28 years
Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 28 years
Assistant General Manager (Law) - 33 years
Medical Officer - 35 years

FCI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for UR, OBC and EWS categories is Rs. 1000 while for SC, ST, PWD and Female candidates no admission fee will be charged. Candidates can pay the fees via online mode only.

FCI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Online tests and interviews.

Candidates will have to score 50% in Online Test for the unreserved category and EWS categories will have to score 45% marks.

The number of candidates to be called for Interviews shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies. The weightage assigned for Online tests and interviews is 90% and 10% respectively.

