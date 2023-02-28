topStoriesenglish2577963
NewsJobs Career
FCI RESULT 2023

FCI Result 2023: Grade 3 Phase I Exam Scorecards To Be Out Today At fci.gov.in, Check Time And More Here

FCI Result 2023 for the Grade 3 Phase I exam will wb declared today on the official website- fci.gov.in, scroll down to check time and more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FCI Result 2023: Grade 3 Phase I Exam Scorecards To Be Out Today At fci.gov.in, Check Time And More Here

FCI Result 2023: The Food Corporation of India will declare the FCI Result 2023 today, February 28. FCI will announce the results  FCI Grade 3 Result on its official website- fci.gov.in. As per the official notification released by the FCI, the date of declaration of FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result is tentative and it will also release the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Cards along with the result.

FCI Grade 3 Result Date and Time

The corporation will release the FCI Grade 3 Result 2023 for phase I exam on its official website fci.gov.in on February 28, 2023 however the timing of the declaration of FCI Result is not confirmed yet.

Here's how to download the FCI Result 2023

Once released, candidates will be able to check their FCI Grade 3 Result for the Phase I exam on the official website- fci.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the FCI Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI- fci.gov.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "FCI Grade 3 Phase I Exam Result 2023"

Step 3:  In the newly opened window, entre the required credentials like Roll Number, DOB etc

Step 4:  Click on submit button and your FCI Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5:  Check your FCI Grade 3 Result and download it and take a printout for future refrence

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023

Candidates who will be declared qualified in the FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result 2023, will be eligible for the FCI Phase II exam or the FCI Grade 3 Mains Exam. Qualified candidates will be able to download the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023 from the official website- fci.gov.in.

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam Date

According to the official notice issued by the FCI, FCI  Grade 3 Phase II Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Candidates who will be declared qualified for the FCI Grade 3 Phase I will be eligible to appear in FCI Phase II exam.

Live Tv

FCI Result 2023FCI Grade 3 ResultFCI recruitmentsarkari resultfci.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985