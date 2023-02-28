FCI Result 2023: Grade 3 Phase I Exam Scorecards To Be Out Today At fci.gov.in, Check Time And More Here

FCI Result 2023: The Food Corporation of India will declare the FCI Result 2023 today, February 28. FCI will announce the results FCI Grade 3 Result on its official website- fci.gov.in. As per the official notification released by the FCI, the date of declaration of FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result is tentative and it will also release the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Cards along with the result.

FCI Grade 3 Result Date and Time

The corporation will release the FCI Grade 3 Result 2023 for phase I exam on its official website fci.gov.in on February 28, 2023 however the timing of the declaration of FCI Result is not confirmed yet.

Here's how to download the FCI Result 2023

Once released, candidates will be able to check their FCI Grade 3 Result for the Phase I exam on the official website- fci.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the FCI Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI- fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "FCI Grade 3 Phase I Exam Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre the required credentials like Roll Number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on submit button and your FCI Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check your FCI Grade 3 Result and download it and take a printout for future refrence

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023

Candidates who will be declared qualified in the FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result 2023, will be eligible for the FCI Phase II exam or the FCI Grade 3 Mains Exam. Qualified candidates will be able to download the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023 from the official website- fci.gov.in.

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam Date

According to the official notice issued by the FCI, FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Candidates who will be declared qualified for the FCI Grade 3 Phase I will be eligible to appear in FCI Phase II exam.