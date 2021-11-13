FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on fssai.gov.in, check important details here

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. The notification has been released on FSSAI's official website at fssai.gov.in.

The 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted for several posts like Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer.

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Director (Technical) -- 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 03

Senior Manager -- 01

Senior Manager (IT) -- 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 07

Manager -- 02

Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant Director (Tech) -- 11

Assistant Director (OL) -- 01

Deputy Manager -- 04

Deputy Manager (IT) -- 02

Administrative Officer -- 10

Senior Private Secretary -- 06

Personal Secretary -- 15

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant -- 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) -- 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE through FSSAI's official website. No other mode for submission of application is available. Candidates also are needed to forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date to apply is November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to check the direct link to apply.

More information regarding qualification, experience, etc is available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on FSSAI's official website at www.fssai.gov.in.

