FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for food analysts, technical officers and other posts at fssai.gov.in

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is seeking applications for various posts in the organisation. In a notification, the FSSAI is recruiting for food analysts, technical officers, Hindi translators, central food safety officers (CFSO), assistants, personal assistants, and IT assistant posts.

The last day to apply for these posts is November 7, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of FSSAI- fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total number of posts vacant- 233

Food Analyst: 4

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) :37

Assistant Manager (IT): 4

Assistant Manager: 4

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 1

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant : 3

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

A written test followed by an interview/skill test, if needed, will be the basis of selection. Written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Other details

It may be noted that if any candidate is applying for multiple posts, they would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case of they get selected for more than one post.

